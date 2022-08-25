1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Sunday, August 25 No remarkable event this day, Wind from the Southward and Westward and, what is generally termed by Sailors as a Smokey South Western. No observations. Lat. by D.R. 30.14 N. Lat. 30.14 N. Long. 60.07 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 4372 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Beef.
1904: Florida Gov. William Sherman Jennings appointed William F. Maloney supervisor of registration.
1906: El Centro Asturiano established a branch in Key West. The society had one of the finest hospitals in Havana.
1906: H.G. Fulford was Fire Chief of Key West. The six companies were: Monroe Engine Company Number 2, J.J. Albury foreman; Sunny South Engine Company Number 3, George G. McDonald, foreman; Hook and Ladder Company Number 1, W.S. Baker, foreman; Lightning Hose Company Number 1, H.L. Bethel, foreman; Enterprise Hose Company Number 2, F. Albury, foreman and Tiger Hose Company Number 3, F. Russell, foreman.
1939: The large airplane hangar on Pan American Airways landing field was sold to Albert O. Cleare, who disassembled and moved it. The ticket office was sold to Charles Ogden, who moved it to another location.
1953: The 11th case of polio was reported, as well as the first death of the year, when 6-year-old Graydon Menendez died in Miami’s Children’s Variety Hospital.
1968:Harry L. Sawyer Sr. was named one of the top 10 police officers in the U.S. by the American Police Association.