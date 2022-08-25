Today in Keys History

The Pan American Airways hanger.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Sunday, August 25 No remarkable event this day, Wind from the Southward and Westward and, what is generally termed by Sailors as a Smokey South Western. No observations. Lat. by D.R. 30.14 N. Lat. 30.14 N. Long. 60.07 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 4372 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Beef.

1904: Florida Gov. William Sherman Jennings appointed William F. Maloney supervisor of registration.