1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Friday, August 30th Wind inclining to the Northward and Eastward with a heavy cross swell. Latter part light airs. Lat. 30.11 N. Long. 49.27 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 1/4 Gallons, Remains on Board 3996 1/4 Gallons.
1862: During the month of August, there was 150 cases of yellow fever reported by the U.S. Army in Key West. The deaths from fever totaled 50 for the Army, Navy and Merchant Marines.
1906: The Key West Inter-Ocean newspaper, with W.W. Thompson as editor, was published daily except Sunday. The Key West Citizen, with E.M. Semple as editor, was published weekly. The Key West Advertiser was published every Saturday.
1930: The Key West Citizen moved it office and press from Duval Street to its new building at 517 Greene St.
1972: The new Bahia Honda bridged was dedicated when Monroe County Mayor Harry Harris cut the ribbon. The first car across was a 1901 Oldsmobile replica driven by Josette Richards, who was on the last leg of a trip from Fort Kent, Maine, to Key West.
1994: More than 17,000 Cuban refugees crossed the Florida Straits during the month. This was the largest Cuban exodus since the 1980 Mariel boatlift.