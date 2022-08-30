Today in Keys History

The old Bahia Honda Bridge.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Friday, August 30th Wind inclining to the Northward and Eastward with a heavy cross swell. Latter part light airs. Lat. 30.11 N. Long. 49.27 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 1/4 Gallons, Remains on Board 3996 1/4 Gallons.

1862: During the month of August, there was 150 cases of yellow fever reported by the U.S. Army in Key West. The deaths from fever totaled 50 for the Army, Navy and Merchant Marines.