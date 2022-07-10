1821: The American Flag was raised for the first time at St. Augustine and the Spanish flag lowered as the Spanish rule ended in Florida.
1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, July 10th Commences with light winds from the Northward and Eastward and pleasant weather. At 12:30 arrived Droggers No. 18, 16 & 8 from Havanna, employed on Ships duty. During the Night wind and weather the same. Ends with light breezes from the Northward and Eastward and clear, Crew variously employed on Ship’s duty — Bent the Fore Top Sail. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 4100 Gallons.
1924: The La Concha was the name chosen for the hotel on Duval Street. Louis T. Bragass submitted the contest-winning name and was given a $100 bond.
1948: Commissioned Gunner Leonard Stanley Allen, Royal Navy, who was killed in an accident on the British ship HMS Crossbow, was buried in the Key West City Cemetery. A crowd of about 2,000 attended the graveside services conducted by Father James MacConnell of St. Paul’s Church.
1953: A well drilled by Harry I. Morgan Company on upper Key Largo found oil and was being tested to see if the oil was of commercial importance.
1953: Capt. Shirley Garson, of the bottom fishing charter boat Storm King, brought in an 11-foot shark.