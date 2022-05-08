1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, May 8th No remarkable event this day. Wind inclining a little to the Westward but extremely light. Lat. 25.18 N. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 4650 Gallons.
1905: The Key West Council of the Knight of Columbus was organized.
1929: Miss Mollie Parker was admitted to practice as counselor, solicitor, advocate and proctor before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
1932: The library was presented an old ship’s figurehead, a hand carved eagle, in memory of Capt. Robert T. Menner, who was the Navy commander in Key West at the time of his death.
1941: Alice Reid Griffin, proprietor of a Key West house of prostitution, was sentenced to three years in prison in federal court. She was convicted of violation of the Mann act or white slavery for transporting a girl from Atlanta to work in the Key West house.
1945: President Harry S Truman declared the day to be Victory in Europe Day. All bars in the State of Florida were ordered closed by Gov. Millard Caldwell.
1956: State Representative Bernie C. Papy was re-elected by a 4,319-to-2,901 majority over Bill Chappell.
1987: City Electric System announced that the electric tie-line to the mainland had been successfully energized.
1992: A special premiere showing the Key West filmed movie “Crisscross” has held at Cobb Cinema 6 as a benefit for the MARC house.