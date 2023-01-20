1825: The Colombian schooner Colombiano arrived at Knight’s Key in a leaking condition after having struck a reef off Cuba. Several pirates had tried to attack the crippled vessel and it was compelled to find safe harbor to get clear of them.
1905: Tension was growing between British and American wreckers over the Dutch steamer Andania, wrecked at the Double-headed Shot Keys on Cay Sal Bank. Though the vessel was aground in British territory, a team of wreckers from Key West had reached it first and claimed salvage rights. Washington diplomats were likely to become involved.
1912: Mulhall’s Wild West Show gave a performance at Trumbo. Colonel Mulhall’s show had appeared in all the major cities of the country and the tent was one of the largest ever used in Key West.
1915: The accounts of Monroe County Tax Collector T.A. Sweeting were found to be $22,000 short. Auditors made this discovery 10 days after Sweeting had disappeared.
1933: Depression-era Key West Mayor Wm. H. Malone issued a statement on city finances that said, “The city government of Key West has reached a crisis never before equaled in its history. The revenues from all its sources have stopped. The city is now without funds to carry on any of its activities.”
1935: Official notice was received in Key West of the transfer of Fort Jefferson to the National Park Service from the Navy Department.
1955: Undersecretary of the Navy Thomas S. Gates Jr. issued a report that threatened “drastic action” on U.S. Navy operations at Key West unless the city cracked down on prostitution, gambling, police brutality, and “60-cent beer.”
1958: A ground-breaking ceremony was held for the Robert Gabriel housing project.
1959: A small fleet was on the way from Texas to drill an offshore oil test well near Key West. The State Cabinet of Conservation issued a permit to the Gulf Oil Corporation to drill a test well to 15,000 feet.
1979: Carl Bervaldi, who had been county commissioner for 20 years, died at 85 at Florida Keys Memorial Hospital
1998: William Bibo, Monroe County’s suspended construction manager, resigned after a hearing that could have cost him his job.