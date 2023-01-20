Today in Keys History

Oil drilling rig Ocean Ride on Stock Island in the 1960s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1825: The Colombian schooner Colombiano arrived at Knight’s Key in a leaking condition after having struck a reef off Cuba. Several pirates had tried to attack the crippled vessel and it was compelled to find safe harbor to get clear of them.

1905: Tension was growing between British and American wreckers over the Dutch steamer Andania, wrecked at the Double-headed Shot Keys on Cay Sal Bank. Though the vessel was aground in British territory, a team of wreckers from Key West had reached it first and claimed salvage rights. Washington diplomats were likely to become involved.