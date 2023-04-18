Today in Keys History

This vintage image shows a cockfight taking place in Key West.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1848: At a meeting of the Key West Whigs, all were in support of Zachary Taylor. They also voted to approve Rep. Edward C. Cabell’s support of Robert C. Winthrop as Speaker of the House.

1859: The brig Tyrant, which had been seized and condemned by the government for participation in the slave trade, was sold at Key West by the U.S. marshal for $3,760. The cargo and water casks brought another $529. The brig, its name changed to King Fish, was to be loaded with cotton for New York.