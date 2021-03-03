1845: Florida was admitted to the Union, becoming the 27th state.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 6 and bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.56, thermometer 79.5, wind north northwest 3, clouds 7. I feel better this morning but my teeth are very sore and my throat is quite painful and in the night put on a wet towel. I slept pretty well and am easier. Judge William Marvin read the decree in the case of the ship Mary Hale giving 36 per cent of the gross value the smallest salvage ever given in such a case. William Wall came to get me to draw a petition for the amount of damage done by the ship Ashburton to his wharf. I spent the afternoon looking up cases.
1898: An unidentified body from the Battleship Maine was buried in the Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West City Cemetery.
1898: The schooner Speedwell, with Capt. Collier, from Marco to Key West, capsized and sank near the Marquesas Islands. Lost were Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Nichols Jr., their son and daughter. Also lost were Capt. Collier’s three sons. The captain and three others were saved.
1903: A telegraph cable was run to Sand Key for use of the Weather Station, built on the island.
1911: Monroe County started construction on two poor houses, at the rear of Windsor Lane.
1911: Surgeon E.K. Sprague was the medical officer in command of the U.S. Marine Hospital.
1917: Carl G. Fisher, of Indianapolis, won the Express Cruiser Speedboat Race from Miami. His boat, the Shadow II, took six hours and 17 minutes to cover the 161 miles. Five boats started the race but only two finished.
1954: First National Bank President J.J. Trevor presented the old doors from the bank to the Key West Art & Historical Society for use at Fort East Martello. The doors were installed at the bank when it was constructed in 1891.
1961: A crowded, tumultuous meeting of the Board of Directors of the San Carlos Institute resulted in a break in relations between the institute and the government of Fidel Castro’s Cuba.