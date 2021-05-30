1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 3:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.45, thermometer 83.5, wind south southwest 1, clouds 3. Went to the courthouse about 10 where several motions were made and about 11 a.m. court adjourned till Monday. A man was put in the pillory for one hour for larceny.
1902: Future movie star Stepin Fetchit was born in Key West as Lincoln Theodore Monroe Andrew Perry.
1922: George W. Allen died at 67. He had served as a state senator from Monroe County from 1878 to 1884. He was Collector of Customs for the Port of Key West from 1897 to 1913. In 1891, he organized the First National Bank and served as its president.
1936: President Franklin Roosevelt approved a loan of $3.6 million to build a highway over the old railroad bridges.
1980: The number of Cuban refugees arriving was very slow but reports indicated as many as 70 boats were seen leaving the Harbor of Mariel.
1985: In federal court, 12 of the 14 persons charged in what was known as the “Bubba Bust” drug case were found guilty.
1990: Thunderstorms during the night dumped 3 1/2 inches of rain on the island, flooding streets, businesses and parked cars.
1994: School officials dedicated the Key West High School Library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The library was named for Mary B. Trevor, who spent 31 years as head librarian and a total of 43 years in the education profession.