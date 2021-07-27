1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: When I woke at 4 there was every appearance of rain and as I did not want to get wet lay down again. Bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.66, thermometer 84.5, wind east northeast 1, clouds 10. There has been clouds over the town since Friday and there has at intervals considerable rain fallen. When I last heard Major William Fraser was dying. The Sloop of War Cyane came in yesterday forenoon and letters ordering her to Boston and she sailed this morning. Major William D. Fraser died about 10 o’clock this morning and buried in Mrs. Asa F. Tift’s grave (she having been moved north) at 6 p.m. I walked out to the grave. The other sick are all doing well.
1864: Yellow fever was spiking among the population, especially the military. By the time the epidemic ended in September, there had been as many as 1,000 cases with more than 200 deaths.
1900: George W. Allen was Collector of Customs for the District and Port of Key West and Custodian of Government Buildings. The special Deputy Collector was Ramon Alvares and Deputy Collectors were William L. Delany and Louis Moss.
1933: The Smith Shoals lighthouse was first lighted.
1933: George Babcock died at his home at 64. He was mayor of Key West from 1905 to 1907. He had also served on the city council and as city treasurer.
1960: Eckwood Solomon Jr. was awarded the Philippine Military Academy’s “Order of Merit.” He was an exchange student from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
1981: Peter Pell, one of the founders of Key West Hand Print Fabrics, died suddenly at his home in Key West. Pell, with his partner James Russell, founded the Hand Print Fabrics in the early 1960s and Pell held the position of art director.