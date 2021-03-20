1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked to the Salt Ponds and returned home and bathed. At 8 barometer 29.46, thermometer 82, wind south ½, clouds 5. There is a ship either ashore or at anchor in Boca Grande Channel but it is so calm that the wreckers cannot get down to her. The steamer Vanderbilt got in about 4 p.m. and immediately ran down to the ship it having been so calm all day that but few of the vessels got down. The USS Fulton got in about 5 p.m. The whole family went down to Alexander Patterson’s and stayed till 9.
1923: A fire began in the unoccupied cigar factory at the corner of White and Newton streets. It spread and destroyed 43 homes in the area bound by White, Ashe, Angela and Petronia streets. The loss was estimated at $125,000 and 40 families were left homeless.
1956: May Sands, a teacher in the Monroe County School System for 47 years, died at the age of 71. The May Sands School was named for her.
1959: The U.S. Navy made the last operational fight with an airship from Naval Air Station Key West. All the airships (blimps) were transferred to Naval Air Station Glynco, Georgia.
1964: A highjacked Soviet built helicopter landed undetected at Key West International Airport. Two Cuban Army Captains had hijacked the craft and in the struggle the pilot was killed.
1965: The Key West Citizen was awarded first place, for their front-page design, at the spring session of the Associated Press Managing Editors meeting in Tallahassee.
1991: A Cuban MIG fighter landed undetected at the Naval Air Station, Key West. The 38-year-old Cuban Air Force pilot requested political asylum.