1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, July 21st Moderate breezes and pleasant, at 2:30 discovered the Cocks Comb on the Island of Cuba, bearing S.E. saw several Merchant Vessels beating through the Gulf. Later part pleasant, the Cocks Comb, Saddle Hill and Dolphins Head in sight. Lat. 23.24 N. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 3169 Gallons.
1900: Dr. J.V. Harris was the chairman of the Monroe County Board of Public Instruction. The other members were George L. Barthum and Alfred Lowe. Dr. C.F. Kemp was superintendent of schools.
1942: The merchant vessel William C. Bryant was damaged 44 miles southwest of Key West by the German submarine U-84.
1953: Capt. Thomas Ashcraft relieved Capt. James W. Lenny as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1957: Sam Goldsmith, chief forecaster and hurricane expert, began terminal leave leading to his retirement on Sept. 30. He entered the weather service on Sept. 23, 1917 and came to Key West on Aug. 20, 1920.
1961: Governor Farris Bryant appointed Hilario (Charlie) Ramos Jr. to the Monroe County Commission to fill the unexpired term of the late Clarence Higgs.
1961: Mrs. Sue Marvin Harwell Moore, 86-year-old pioneer school teacher of the Florida Keys, died in Coral Gables. Mrs. Moore first taught in a small one-room school in Marathon.