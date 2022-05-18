1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, May 18th Moderate Easterly Breezes. At Day Light discovered a Ship in the Eastern quarters, stood for her. At 6:30 Brought her Too and Boarded her. She proved to be the American Ship Hamlet, 12 days from New York bound to New Orleans. No news. Lat. 27.11 N. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 3820 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork.
1903: Fred Ewert was arrested for the brutal murder of Frank Whitaker.
1913: Agustin Orduan Parla, a Key West native, flew his seaplane to Cuba, becoming the second man to make the flight but losing his race to be the first, as Domingo Rosello flew on May 17.
1926: Roland Curry, sheriff of Monroe County who was fatally injured two days before when he was caught between a capsized boat and the rocks on the shore of the Bahama Islands, died at his residence in the jail building.
1934: Shortly after 6 p.m., a peculiar-looking haze could be seen about three miles above the horizon and many Key Westers saw a reflection of Havana. It was reported that buildings such as the Morro Castle and the presidential palace could be clearly seen.
1949: General Eurico Gaspar Dutra, President of Brazil, departed Key West for Washington to meet with President Harry S Truman.
1955: The U.S. Navy announced plans to build 83 housing units on the Naval Station at the end of United Street on land leased to Monroe County and used Ocean View Park, a segregated beach for African Americans.
1975: The Florida Keys Community College gave the Monroe County School Board 8.5 acres of land to be used to build Gerald Adams Elementary School.
1991: Queen Elizabeth II of England visited the Fort Jefferson National Monument at the Dry Tortugas, where she was welcomed by Monroe County Mayor and Queen Conch Wilhelmina Harvey.