1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, July 7th Light air with heavy showers of Rain, sweeping in for the Harbour of Mariel, at 6:30 anchored in Port Mariel in 7 Fathoms Water. Port Mariel is a deep extensive Bay, where any number of Ships may ride in perfect safety, Sheltered from all winds, the entrance to the capacious Harbour is from the Northward and so extremely narrow that it cannot be discovered until you approach very near to it, indeed most of the Ports in this Island may properly be called hidden Ports. Strangers should not attempt to enter Mariel without a Pilot, these are to be procured either at Havanna or at any of the small intermediate Ports between the Moro and Mariel or they can be obtained by sending a Boat into the Harbour; should it however be inconvenient to obtain a Pilot, I would advise Commanders to adopt the following directions: Bring the Western end of Table Mariel to bear S.S.E. when you will be nearly abreast of a Small Round White Tower which is situated on a Point forming the Eastern entrance of the harbour steer in for this Tower keeping it a little open on the Larboard Bow until you approach within 3/4 of a mile of it, or until you strike the Bank which extends about a mile in front of the Mouth of the Harbour; directly abreast of this Tower is a very small low Rock on [an] Island — on the opposite side of the channel, this you must steer for, and after approaching it within 150 feet steer directly into the Harbour, a very good mark for the Harbour of Mariel when a considerable distance at Lee, is a large white Building (a Sugar Estate) situated on a high hill about one mile S.W. of the Harbour. I conceive Mariel to be a resort for our Cruisers, much preferable to Havanna because of its healthiness and as refreshments are to be obtained in equal abundance, it certainly ought to be preferred to a place where the Air is so pestilential as to excite sickness in a Ship’s Company even in the Winter Season.
1892: Jose Marti arrived in Key West for his second visit to the Cuban community of the Island.
1929: The first issue of the Key West Sunday Star was published by Monroe County Printing Company. The subscription was $2 a year.
1942: The merchant vessel Umtata was sunk near Fowey Rocks Lighthouse by the German submarine U-571.
1953: Key West City Commission passed an ordinance granting a franchise for television cable operation to John M. Spottswood.
1962: Four painted woodcarvings by Key West artist Mario Sanchez were used in the movie “That Touch of Mink.” The four carvings were bought by actor Cary Grant when he was in Key West filming “Operation Petticoat.”
1978: Longtime Upper Keys political leader Harry Harris died in Miami at 74. He served on the Monroe County Commission from 1942 to 1976.