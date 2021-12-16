1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, Dec. 16. At 1 p.m. got underway with a fine Sea Breeze and stood away to the Westward passing Portland Point about Sun Set. Latter part pleasant. The South part of Jamaica in sight — performed Divine Service. Lat 18.07 Long. [not given] On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 98 Gallons, Remains on Board 5302 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 34 lbs. Bread, 70 lbs. Beef, 28 lbs. Flour14 lbs. Raisins 3 1/2 Gls. Rum.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.64, clouds 7, cool. Spent the evening yesterday at Mrs. Stephen Mallory’s. In the afternoon walked with Matilda and the children to the Fort. Mrs. Douglas and Mary Ann Porter and families came in from St. Marks.
1940: Company E, 265th Field Artillery of the Florida National Guard was called into active federal service. The 90 Key Westers, under the command of Capt. William C. Harris, would leave for Texas in January.
1959: Jose Oropeza was the owner of the Square Deal Market at 829 Simonton St.
1966: The cornerstone of the new Monroe County Justice Building, on the corner of Whitehead and Fleming streets, was laid by the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Florida.
1966: The first class of the Florida Keys Junior College School of Nursing completed its training. The 11 members of the class received their caps in a ceremony at the Presbyterian Church of the Rock.
1983: The Monroe County Commission approved the preliminary construction plans for Garden Cove, the second part of the Port Bougainville on Upper Key Largo.