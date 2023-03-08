Today in Keys History

Barbett guns in the southwest bastion of Fort Jefferson in 1898; the door at rear led to Dr. Samuel Mudd’s cell.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1821: A large Danish ship struck and then was driven over the Florida Reef, anchoring inside. The British surveying brig Kangaroo came across the scene and offered assistance, which was refused. A violent storm soon arose, and Kangaroo later found the Danish ship completely underwater and no sign of the crew.

1822: The U.S. Revenue Cutter Alabama left Key West for Mobile, Alabama, with two British sloops it had captured there for violation of U.S. laws prohibiting traffic in slaves and the Navigation Act. The sloops had 15-20 enslaved Africans onboard. Alabama had also captured an American sloop for “piratical depredations and other outrages against the laws.”