1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, Sept. 26. Moderate Trade Winds and pleasant. Lat. 18.22 Long. 23.31. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 110 Gallons, Remains on board 4940 Gallons. Expend Provisions, 34 lbs. Pork.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 44 and went to the duck ponds and sat till near sunrise when having seen but a single duck at which I fired but it was so dark that I could not see my gun barrel and missed, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.42, thermometer 82, wind east 3, clouds 4. Went to Bowne and Curry’s wharf where were a few good for sale but did not remain till the sale. Bought a pair of black pants from Saunders for $2.50 and got Captain Brown’s barometer from Oliver O’Hara and took it to the house and hung it up. Rolled up all the goods that were dry.
1906: John Lowe Jr. had wholesale and retail lumber, groceries, ship chandlery and marine railway at the corner of Greene and Elizabeth streets.
1911: Norberg Thompson opened the Key West Box Factory for the manufacture of boxes for the cigar industry of Key West. The factory was cable of producing 7,000 boxes a day from wood imported from Cuba.
1933: The new lighthouse on Tennessee Reef was lighted for the first time. The new light was 40 feet above mean high water and could be seen for 15 miles.
1933: The U.S. Army denied published reports that it intended to abandon Fort Taylor and the Key West Barracks.
1936: The Interstate Commerce Commission approved a request by the Florida East Coast Railroad to abandon the Overseas Railroad. The action cleared the way to build a highway over the old bridges.
1937: Capt. Philip Cosgrove retired after 47 years with the Lighthouse Service. He was master of the lighthouse tender Ivy at the time of his retirement.