1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 3:20 and to the market but house not open. Walked on the beach and home by the Barracks, bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 83.5, wind southeast 2, clouds 6. Went up to court about 10. The Judge gave his decree in the matter of the McLean’s estate, dismissing the appeal at the cost of appellant and sustained the bill of exception and ordered that the answer be amended. Filed the divorce bill of John P. Smith vs. Ann Smith. P.m. siesta and read American Scientific Discovery.
1891: Sheriff Charles Dupont was ordered by Circuit Court Judge Mitchell to bring Emilio Garcia and Jose Rodriguez to Tampa for trial. Garcia and Rodriguez were charged with the murder of Jamie Mira of Key West. The murder had caused a sensation in Key West and people feared if the trial was held in Tampa, Garcia’s home, the men would be found not guilty. When the ship for Tampa was due to leave, a large crowd gather at the jail to protest and the sheriff, fearing for the safety of his prisoners, kept them in Key West. The two men would eventually be tried four times before they were found innocent.
1908: Gov. Napoleon B. Broward appointed W.F. Maloney Key West Supervisor of Registration in place of the late G.L. Lowe.
1951: The new Scottish Rite Temple at the corner of Simonton and Eaton streets was dedicated by Clyde Johnson, Deputy of the Supreme Council of Florida.
1976: In a ceremony in Washington, Mel Fisher presented Queen Sofia of Spain a bronze cannon recovered from the Spanish Galleon Nuestra Senora de Atocha.
1983: The sale of the 3-year-old Sands Beach Club to New York developer Austin Laber for $3.9 million was completed. Laber revealed his plans to demolish the restaurant and build the Reach Hotel.