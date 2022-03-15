1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, March 15th Pleasant variable Winds, under all sails standing across the Bank, Course and soundings as per subjoined Table. At Sun Set anchored for the night in 14 1/2 feet Water, weather pleasant. At Day Light got under way again and stood off the Bank. Lat. 24.41 N.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.55.5, thermometer 76.5, wind north northeast 3, clouds 9. The steamer Tennessee came in about 9 from Greytown. She reports that Walker still holds his own and has had several fights. Clouds with light rain at intervals throughout the day. Soon after dark a very large flight of big Snipe passed the Key, I could hear them for some time.
1898: The Battleship Maine Court of Inquire began its deliberation on the USS Iowa anchored off Sand Key Lighthouse.
1900: The unveiling of the monument dedicated by the citizens of Key West to the heroes of the Battleship Maine, who died in Havana on Feb. 15, 1898, was held in the city cemetery. More than 10,000 people were present and viewed the procession.
1900: The Knights of Pythias of Florida held their Grand Lodge meeting in Key West.
1929: Vice President Charles G. Dawes arrived in Key West via the Overseas Railroad. Later in the day, he sailed for Cuba on the steamer Governor Cobb.
1931: Howard Trumbo, the dredging engineer who built Trumbo Point for the Florida East Coast Railroad, died in Havana at 56.
1940: R.C. Perky, developer of Sugarloaf Key, died in Miami.
1948: Secretary of Defense James V. Forestall and chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, plus other ranking military leaders, left Key West for Washington. During a weekend meeting at the Little White House, the group drafted a document known as the “Key West Accord,” which would be the working guidelines for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
1963: Filming began on the movie “Man In The Water,” starring Mark Stevens. The movie was the first production of the locally owned Key West Film Company, which hoped to start a movie industry in Key West.