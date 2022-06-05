1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, June 5th, Anguilla Employed overhauling Rigging, Wooding and Surveying the Island. Caught several fine Turtle and found abundance of Turtle Eggs, shooting parties successful in killing White Pigeons. On The Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 94 Gallons, Remains on Board 2419 Gallons.
1905: The Island City Bank was organized and the following officers were elected: George S. Waite, president; C.R. Pierce, vice president and E.M. Martin, cashier. The board of directors were: T.A. Sweeting, J.M. Phipps, J.T. Sawyer and Richard Peacon.
1914: The U.S. Marine Hospital was located at the corner of Fleming and Emma Street. G.M Gutieerrez was the surgeon in charge and S.D.W. Light was the medical officer in command. Dr. Light was also in charge of the U.S. Quarantine Station.
1927: The new Overseas Highway, from Key West to Big Pine Key, was opened for traffic. An estimated 1,000 cars with 4,000 passengers made the round trip.
1934: Election returns showed that Allen B. Cleare Sr. was elected to the school board and Allan Cleare Jr. was elected county solicitor. Ralph K. Johnson was also elected to the school board.
1953: A waterspout slashed through Key West, turning over a Martin P5M seaplane at the Naval Air Station at Trumbo Point, smashing 16 windows at Key West High School on White Street and slicing in half a 2-foot tree on Johnson Street.
1980: The city and county governments requested Florida Gov. Bob Graham apply for federal assistance for the tourism industry. The publicity about the 100,000-plus Cuban refugees who had landed in Key West had cut the tourism industry in half.
1989: The Key West Citizen changed from an afternoon to a morning newspaper with the first morning edition.
1997: Representatives from 47 nations were attending a drug summit hosted the Joint Interagency Task Force East at the Truman Annex of the Naval Air Station.