1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Commences with Fresh breezes from the South and East, at 5 p.m. the Flood tide making, came Too off Smiths Point but the wind soon changed in a Heavy Squall and we got under way and stood out of the River. On our getting into the Bay however we were again compelled to anchor in consequence of Strong Head Winds. Got under way at Day Light.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Was awakened at 4 by a thunder squall and did not walk as it rained all morning. Bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.63, thermometer 83, wind northeast 1, clouds 10 and still raining. The lighting struck William Wall’s house and ran down the conductor until near the ground when it left it and penetrating the wall of the basement and entered the dining room and broke the leg of a safe, injured the dining table and out through the opposite wall. Finished the “Old Dominion,” James gives a pretty good account of the Southampton insurrection, I was in Norfolk at the time.
1901: Ferdinand Hirsch, who owned a large cigar factory in Key West, died in New York.
1943: The U.S. Naval Air Ship (Blimp) K-74 was shot down by the German submarine U-134 near the Elbow Cay on the Cay Sal Banks, about 50 miles southeast of Marathon. Navy ships from Key West rescued the crew, although one was lost.
1956: The Society of Jesus announced that Father Joseph Maring, S.J., would be replaced as pastor of St. Mary Star of The Sea Catholic Church by Key West native Father Joseph Beaver, S.J. Father Beaver was the first Key West-born priest assigned to the parish.
1961: Ground was broken for the Monroe County Cerebral Palsy and Crippled Association therapy center on Stock Island.
1988: Mary Spottswood cut the ribbon for the new Key West Citizen building on Northside Drive.
1993: Author John Updike was given the Conch Prize for Literature.
1993: The Full Moon Saloon on Simonton Street closed its doors after 12 years, a victim of changing times and increasing rent.