1770: The HMS Carysford wrecked on the Florida Reef off Key Largo and gave its name to the reef that was changed to Carysfort.
1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: The Winds are however so very light that I have but little hopes of reaching our destined Port for some time. Current setting strong to the North and Eastward. Lat. 8.53 Long. 13.43. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 3845 Gallons, 68 lbs. Beef, 1 Gall. Vinegar, 4 Gall. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.44, thermometer 79, wind north northeast 3. Clouds 4. Read papers. Went to Alexander Patterson’s and got caught in a rain.
1924: The cornerstone of the Gulf of Mexico Wesleyan Methodist New Church on Simonton Street was laid. Four stones were laid: One by the Pastor J.A. Brindley, one by Mayor Bartlum, one by James E. Sands on behalf of the leaders and officers of the church and one by Alonzo Kelly the superintendent of the Sunday school. The Rev. Dr. Fulwood made the address. Earnest P. Roberts added a few timely remarks.
1962: In reaction to the Cuban Missile Crisis, the U.S. military buildup in Key West continued.
1968: Mayor Kermit Lewin cut the ribbon to open the new Firestone facilities on White Street.
1986: The Monroe County Commission hired retired Navy Capt. Tom Brown, former Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West, to replace retiring Monroe County Administrator Kermit Lewin.
1999: The new central fire station on North Roosevelt was dedicated and named for the late Fire Chief Richard “Dickie” Wardlow.