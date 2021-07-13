1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 85, wind southeast in a squall having been calm all night, clouds 8. The Negro boy has not got yellow fever and Miss Lane is better. Read papers. Mary Lane died at 1 p.m. and was buried about 7 p.m. A schooner from Cienfuegos came in with one dead and one sick on board with yellow fever. The six cases of fever here all have died. The sun set clear for the first time since last Monday. Nearly calm all day.
1900: The Monroe County Commission members were Chairman James R. Curry Jr., Charles O. Forsberg, J.F. Navarro, James W. Carey and S.A. Walker. The other county officials were: W. Hunt Harris, state senator; E.W. Russell, state representative; J.B. Wall, judge; P.O. Knight, state attorney; George W. Reynolds, clerk of court; L.W. Bethel, judge; J. Vining Harris, county solicitor; A.F. Shultz, clerk; A.J. Kemp, judge; F.W. Knight, sheriff; M.S. Moreno, treasurer; George W. Watson, tax collector and T.A. Sweeting, tax assessor.
1917: Ground was broken for the first Naval Air Station on Trumbo Point on land rented from the Florida East Coast Railroad.
1942: The merchant vessel Andrew Jackson was sunk 72 miles east of Havana by the German submarine U-84.
1970: Jimmy Crowe, former publisher of the Dalton Citizen-News in Dalton, Georgia, was named publisher of The Key West Citizen.
1984: The Monroe County Commission renamed three buildings at their meeting in Key West. The Key West Library was renamed Monroe County May Hill Russell Library, the Marathon Library was renamed the George Dolezal Branch Library and the Fort West Martello was renamed West Martello Joe Allen Garden Center.