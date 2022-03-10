1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, March 10th Moderate breezes and pleasant weather, at 5:30 P.M. discovered the Island of Abaco bearing West distant about 7 Leagues. Working up for The Hole in the Wall. Lat. 26.02 W. Long. [not listed]. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 4750. Exp. of Provisions 61 lbs. Bread, 56 lbs. Pork. 3 3/4 Gls. Beans.3 3/4 Gls. Vinegar.
1852: Carysfort Reef Lighthouse was first lighted.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 71.5, wind northeast 2, clouds 2. Answered a letter from James Covuly, St. Marks, Florida, which accompanied some venison hams. Answered an official communication from the Spanish Consul and copied it in my official letter book. Read Harper magazine. Wrote to J. Williams and sent a claim for bounty lands for John Braman who served as teamster in the Mexican War.
1926: Famed violinist Ephraim Zimbalist appeared in the auditorium of the Monroe County High School under the auspices of the Art Society.
1933: Edmund H. Harvey was building a fishing lodge that was known as “Sombrero Lodge” on the 51 acres he owned on Key Vacas.
1953: City Electric’s power line to Big Pine Key was energized to bring commercial power to the Lower Keys for the first time.
1955: Dr. Frank Pinder, a Key West native, was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Law by Monrovia College, Liberia, West Africa. Dr. Pinder was chief agriculturist, U.S. Operation Mission in Liberia.
1967: Monroe County dedicated sub-courthouses in Plantation Key, Marathon and the courthouse annex in Key West. Florida’s Secretary of Agriculture was speaker at all three dedications starting at 10 a.m. at Plantation, 2 p.m. at Marathon and 4 p.m. at Key West.
1985: Earl R. Adams, 82-year-old former Clerk of Circuit Court and The Key West Citizen history columnist, was honored in Orlando with the Timex “You’re Still Ticking Award.”