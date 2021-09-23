1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate breezes and pleasant. Lat. 23.15 Long. 19.44. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 115 Gallons, Remains on board 5275 Gallons. Expend. Provisions, 68 lbs. Beef, 4 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:20 and went to the ponds and killed six teal, three yellow legs and two doves. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.37, thermometer 84.5 wind southwest 2, clouds 6. Felix Senac who went up to the upper end of Island got eight ducks. Wrote P. Williams enclosing Richard Roberts claim and William B. Randolph’s claim. At 4 p.m. barometer 29.33, thermometer 88, wind south southwest 3, clouds 8. A light rain about dark.
1894: William McClintock died in Key West. He came to Key West during the Civil War as a captain in the U.S. Navy and returned after the war to live. He served on the city commission and in 1882 was elected mayor, from which he resigned a year later to take a job in the Custom House.
1932: The Post Office opened for business in the new Federal Building on the corner of Simonton and Caroline streets.1940: A contract to dredge the Naval Station harbor was awarded to R.C. Huffman Construction Company of Buffalo, N.Y.
1954: Hollywood producer Hal Wallis was in Key West scouting locations for filming Tennessee William’s play “The Rose Tattoo.”
1966: City officials and backers held a ground-breaking ceremony for the new Key West Theater, constructed in the Searstown Shopping Center.
1974: The Fire Department began moving into the new station at the corner of Kennedy Drive and Flagler Avenue.