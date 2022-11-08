Today in Keys History

Gato Cigar Factory box label

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose about half past five, before the sun made his appearance and read the “Acts.” The cargo of the Brig Halcyon was sold this morning at auction the coffee averaged around 8 3/4 cents and the sugars white 10 cents, brown 7 cents. The segars 11 dollars a thousand. In my opinion everything brought its full value and indeed cargoes of wrecked generally sell for their full values here or at least much better than one could suppose. The brig was libeled this morning by Oliver O’Hara agent for some persons in the Havana, who hold a Bottomry bond on her. There was no court today on account of the sale. Read Hammond, after dinner read Stewart. After tea played whist until near 10. Windy and cool.

1899: The strike at the Gato cigar factory has been settled. The cigarmakers union, recently organized, signed agreements with some factories and the other factories not paying the union wages had to stop work.