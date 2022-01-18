1822: U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: In port New York.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 9:20 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 72, wind west southwest 3, clouds 8. The steamer Adger came in during the night from Greytown. She brings the news that a Yankee, Somus by name who had been employed as mate on one of the lake steamers has joined the Costa Rican’s and has taken all the steamers on Lake Nicaragua, he drifted down on them separately in the night on a raft and surprised them. Walker is on the west side of the lake with 1,000 men and there are some on this side but he has no transportation. The transit lines are closed. Spent the morning in looking over old diaries. About 1 p.m. the wind came out of the northwest with slight rain and blew so hard that the Adger could not be got away from the wharf.
1912: John J. Frawley, of the Lubin Manufacturing Company, was in Key West to film the arrival of the First Train and the other industries of the city.
1953: The Key West Aquarium had developed into one of Florida’s major tourist attractions. Bill Kroll, the director, reported that the aquarium had 145,722 paid admissions in 1952.
1955: Rear Admiral Harry H. Henderson relieved Rear Admiral C.C. Tower as Commander Naval Base Key West.
1991: Key West became the final link in cellular phone service to the Florida Keys when BellSouth Mobility installed its equipment in the city.
1992: Charter boat Capt. Hans Baumgarten was murdered by two men who stole his boat and attempted to go to Cuba. The men were arrested when the boat ran out of gas.