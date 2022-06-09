Today in Keys HIstory

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, June 9th At 2 p.m. being near the edge of the Bahama Bank, discovered a Strange Sail on the Bank running before the wind, sent the Grampus in chase and Stood in after her having the Small Schooner. At Sun Set the Grampus Boarded her. she proved to be a Spanish Brig from New Orleans bound to Barcelona — anchored for the Night, and at Day Light got underway and Stood to the Sd. Lat. 23.12 N. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 1711 Gallons.
1845: Construction begins on Fort Zachary Taylor off the western end of Key West.
1891: Captain Ross of Jacksonville had the contract to build the first jetties in the Northwest Channel, and he used stone quarried from Ballast and Sawyer keys.
1936: Judge H.H. Taylor, fishing with attorney WilliamV. Albury, caught a barracuda that measured 7.5 feet and weighed 80 pounds.
1937: The County Commission named W. Curry Harris as the county attorney to replace Judge Arthur Gomez, who had tendered his resignation.
1959: The Monroe County Library Association presented the Monroe County Commission with the title to the land and their new library building at 700 Fleming St. The land was donated by Karl Thompson, and the association raised the money to build the new library.