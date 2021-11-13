1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: A continuance of the weather of Yesterday. In the latter part of the day, however, the appearances of the Clouds and the Weather generally indicated the commencement of the North East Trade. Lat. 7.35 Long. 16.50. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on board 3783 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 56 lbs. Beef. 5 lbs. Butter, 4 Gls. Whiskey
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 barometer 29.48, thermometer 77.5, wind northeast 2, clouds 2. The ship Lady Arbella came in last night consigned to Wall and Company. Read papers and drew up a memorial from Lucy Boston to allow her children and grandchild to come from Nassau. Philip Fontane will try to get a law passed to that effect. Read papers.
1934: Begley F. Filer, one of the first sports fishing guides in Key West, died at 70.
1946: In U.S. District Court, a jury found David J. Watson guilty of the murder of Benjamin L. Hobbs aboard the destroyer USS Stribling, moored in Key West on July 25, 1946. The verdict of murder in the first degree carried a mandatory death penalty.
1948: President Harry S Truman, joined by his wife and daughter, took the yacht Williamsburg for a trip to Fort Jefferson at the Tortugas.
1954: A total of 19.8 inches of rain fell, flooding streets, cars and homes. Damage was estimated at more than $100,000.
1994: Veteran offshore race driver Tom Gentry was critically injured during the Key West Offshore Championship race.
1996: Former President George H.W. Bush and Desert Storm Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf were fishing in the Keys.