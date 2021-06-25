1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 having been much disturbed by the babe who was very restless and by one of the teeth I had cleaned. Took several doses of armica during the night and also applied a wet cloth and the tooth is perfectly easy this morning. Bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 85, wind was southeast 1, clouds 2. Forgot to wind my clock yesterday. Finished my libel and send it to the clerk. Sent semiannual report to D.R. Potter and Company and enclosed Charlotte’s letter to her Grandmother and put it in the office having written a few lines. The USS Fulton went to sea for Washington yesterday evening. The steamer Isabel came in about 4 and remained a very short time, she not having any fruit on board. Tift having been notified that she would be quarantined, but she came to the wharf. Matilda and I spent the evening at Felix Senac’s. The babe was restless all night with some fever and cold. Paid for mending pump $2.50.
1914: The Key West Harbor Master was J.R. Curry Sr. The Board of Pilot Commissioners (appointed by the governor) were G.A.T. Roberts, president, W.D. Cash, vice president, C.C. Curtis, secretary-treasurer, C.H.J. Roberts, member, and C.L. Roberts, member.
1965: Townsend Morgan, 81, died in Englewood, Florida. During the Great Depression, he was one of the artists send to Key West by the WPA. He became the first director of the Key West Art Center.
1976: The Bicentennial musical “Cayo Huseo 76” opened at the Waterfront Playhouse. The musical which gave a colorful history of the island was written by Jim Russell with historic research by Betty Bruce and Peggy Murphree.
1982: The last Navy C-121 Super Constellation left Naval Air Station Key West on its last flight to the Air and Missile Museum in Florence SC.
1982: Father Joseph F. Beaver, “Key West People’s Priest”, died in New Orleans at the age of 64. A Jesuit, he was born in Key West and served nine years as parish priest in his native city.
1991: Bobby Marion Francis was executed in the Florida State Prison at Starke for the Aug. 17, 1975, murder of Titus Walters in Key West.