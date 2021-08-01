1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.62.5, thermometer 86, wind east southeast 3, clouds 2. Matilda (Black) is better this morning. Oriana came to work at least for a few days, we want her in place of Matilda. Hortense Lattine and Sarah and Aletta Patterson spent the day with us this being Aletta’s eighteenth birthday. The bark Thomas Carbin came in from Cienfuegas having her steward and mate very ill with yellow fever and anchored at quarantine. Dr. Davis’ brother Alden is quite sick he having gone to work too soon has a relapse and Davis’ brother-in law was taken in the forenoon and has a high fever.
1887: The new Spanish daily newspaper, El Pueblo, began operations.
1889: Capt. J.F. Horr, the new collector of customs, arrived from his native state of Ohio.
1935: A blackfish weighing more than 2,500 pounds was towed ashore by bridge workers at Bahia Honda.
1939: The United States Senate confirmed Fred J. Dion as Postmaster of Key West.
1961: Gulf Oil Corporation began drilling for oil in the Marquesas Keys west of Key West. This was the fourth attempt in three years to find oil in the area.
1963: The new Marathon Post Office was official opened.
1977: The Marine Barrack located on the Truman Annex of the Naval Air Station was destroyed by fire. Eight people were injured, but all were treated and released. The 60 Marines housed in the barracks lost all their belongings.
1978: The County Commission voted not to put the tourist tax referendum on the November ballot.
1988: Filming began on the James Bond adventure “License Revoked.”