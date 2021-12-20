1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, Dec. 20 Commences moderate and pleasant, a strange Ship in sight ahead which we came up with and spoke at 7 p.m. She proved to be the Ship [not given] 63 days from Liverpool bound to Havana kept in sight of the Stranger all night. At Day Light saw Cape Antonio from the Deck. Lat. 22.23 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 95 Gallons, Remains on Board 4977 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Beef, 50 lbs. Bread, 28 lbs. Flour, 16 lbs. Raisins. 3 1/2 Gls. Rum. Broached one bbl. Beef.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 75, east southeast 4, clouds 6. Read Knickerbocker magazine. A man at the Barracks and Ben Bowman, a Mystic carpenter, died with yellow fever. King gave me his petition in behalf of the Insurance Company of New Orleans for proceeds of sale to be sent on to them and prays that Captain Baldwin answer it. The steam pump sent out from New York was tried on William Wall’s Wharf and throws fifty barrels per minute.
1870: The Sears School, Key West’s first public school, was established on Free School Lane.
1875: A number of distinguished Cubans, including Mayor Carlos M. De Cespedes, met at St. Paul’s Episcopal church and organized St. John’s Episcopal Church, in which the services would be held in Spanish.
1949: President Harry S Truman departed for Washington after a three-week vacation at the Little White House.