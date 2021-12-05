1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Wednesday, Dec. 5. Pleasant Trade Winds, standing to the Westward. At 7:30 Arthur Blann (O.S.) fell from the Head overboard, cut the Life Buoy away, rounded Too, lowered the Boat and used every exertion to save him but without effect. Lat. 15.36 Long. 67.28. On the Sick List. 2 Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on Board 1265 1/2 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Pork, 47 lbs. Bread, 4 Gls. Whiskey 3 1/2 Gls. Rice.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. thermometer 79.5, wind southeast 2, clouds 3. Stephen Mallory and his family arrived from Pensacola in the schooner Wm. R. King yesterday about 1 p.m. The steamer Jasper got in about midnight. Went up to the Court House with John P. Smith and had him swear to the new bill for divorce and affirmed that the defendant is residing out of the state. In the afternoon with Mrs. Tift and Matilda called on Mrs. Charles Howe, Mrs. Briggs and on Mrs. Stephen Mallory. After tea at Alexander Patterson’s where we met General William Harney and Captain Pleasanton, his aid. The schooner Storm Cloud came in.
1911: The officers of the new Key West Yacht Club were elected. They were J. Vinning Harris, commodore; John Wardlow, vice commodore; Thomas E. Reedy, secretary and J.N. Fogarty, treasurer.
1940: Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox and his party left Key West after spending the night at the BOQ at the new Naval Air Station on Trumbo Point. He had inspected all the U.S. Navy property in Key West and left for Panama.