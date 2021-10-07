1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: For the preservation of the health of our Crew, I deem it necessary to fill our water up at one of these Islands to prevent the exposure of the men at Sierra Leone. I shall therefore run into Porta Praya for that purpose intending to use all possible dispatch in filling our Casks. We had heard of its being sickly at Porta Praya but our Vice Consul at Mayo informed Mr. Montgomery that it was perfectly healthy. The fact is there is a great competition exists among Traders of the different Islands. They are desirous of prevailing on the Commander of Vessels to remain at the Port where they reside that they may have an opportunity of affording the necessary supplies by which they make a few dollars. Made Sail for the Port Praya with light variable winds, a strong current setting to the North and Eastward kept us however nearly Stationary and we found after a trial of 48 hours that we had not made a mile ahead. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure Water 81 Gallons, Remains on board 3898 Gallons. Expended provisions 15 lbs. Bread, Raisins, 4 Gals. Whiskey, 68 lbs. Beef.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: The fiftieth anniversary of birth finds me in good health and spirits and grateful to the Giver of all good for the blessing daily received and pray for a continuance of health and happiness so long as to Him it may seem good. The steamer Isabel got in late a number of our folks came home in her. I went to the Post Office and got papers and a letter from Mother saying that she is better as is Martha, and a letter from P. Williams saying that he has Smith’s warrant, and a letter from Potter and Company, also my quarterly salary of $50.00. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.48, thermometer 82, wind northeast 1, clouds 4 with hazy. Wrote to Potter and Company and answered the Treasurer’s letter. Filed the libel by Salas drawn up yesterday to be served by William Randolph who is sent by Baldwin for the purpose. At 4 p.m. James Bethel and the Captain of schooner E. Fisk came into my office and submitted the matter of the salvage in the schooner to myself and Winer Bethel, examined the men under oath. William Randolph came to tea.
1862: The yellow fever epidemic that began in August was running its course, but still five members of the 90th New York Regiment at Key West, six men at the Marine Hospital Key West and four men at Fort Jefferson would die of the disease during the month.
1900: Hotel Key West at Duval Street was the largest in the city. G. Butler Smith was the manager.
1901: Frank Adams, an African American Deputy Sheriff, was shot and killed while attempting to arrest a man who was interfering with him in the discharge of his duties. He was survived by a wife and five children.
1946: A hurricane passed about 70 miles west of the Tortugas, with little effect felt in Key West.