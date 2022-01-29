1836: The temperature dropped to 44 degrees, the coldest recorded since the island was settled.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 70.5, wind southeast 2, clouds 5. Brought of Bowne and Curry a piece of red flannel for $6.00 and a piece of cotton flannel for $1.25.
1924: Movie star Gloria Swanson stopped in Key West enroute to Havana. Arriving by train she was able to see her childhood home at the Army Barracks, where her father was stationed. She remembered that her first stage training was in Key West when she appeared in several amateur plays.
1948: Fleet Adm. William D. Leahy, military advisor to President Harry S Truman, arrived in Key West for a vacation.
1951: Norberg Thompson, one of Key West’s greatest industrialists, died at 68. He had served as a Monroe County Commissioner for 12 years and was mayor of Key West from 1915 to 1917.
1961: Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa, who spent the weekend fishing, declared that “Key West has the most pleasant climate in the United States.”
1974: The U.S. Navy declared 97 acres of the of Naval Station and Trumbo Annex land excess. Congress approval was required before the land could be disposed of by the General Services Administration.
1982: Dade Circuit Judge Herbert Klein sentenced bothers Rodney and Randall Bonvillion to die in Florida’s electric chair. They were convicted of murder, attempted murder, sexual battery, kidnaping and robbery near Tavernier on March 7, 1979.
1998: Key West Police Chief John Kirvan resigned after three months on the job because he and his family received death threats.