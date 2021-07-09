Today in Keys History

Chuck’s Sandwich Shop and the Southard Apartment Hotel was located at the corner of Southard and Duval streets in 1954.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m.. barometer 29.47, thermometer 87, wind south by west 4, clouds 10. About 10 last night had a nice shower. Read papers. Matilda and I went to Alexander Patterson’s after tea.

1898: Pvt. Robert Hunter, Company H 25th Infantry, died of typhoid in the Army Hospital at the Convent.

1933: Ernest Hemingway, fishing with Capt. Joe Russell of Key West, caught a marlin that was 12 feet, 8 inches and weighed 468 pounds. They were fishing in Cuban waters.

1942: The merchant vessel Nicholas Cuneo was sunk 66 miles southwest of Key West by the German submarine U-571.

1947: The U.S. Navy announced it would move its Special Weapons and Devices School from New London to Key West. The school had a staff of six officers and 17 enlisted men and a normal student population of 16 officers and 150 enlisted men.

1954: Chuck’s Sandwich Shop, owner Charles Rosen, and the Southard Apartment Hotel, with Pearl B. Reed as manager, were located at the corner of Duval and Southard streets.