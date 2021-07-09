1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m.. barometer 29.47, thermometer 87, wind south by west 4, clouds 10. About 10 last night had a nice shower. Read papers. Matilda and I went to Alexander Patterson’s after tea.
1898: Pvt. Robert Hunter, Company H 25th Infantry, died of typhoid in the Army Hospital at the Convent.
1933: Ernest Hemingway, fishing with Capt. Joe Russell of Key West, caught a marlin that was 12 feet, 8 inches and weighed 468 pounds. They were fishing in Cuban waters.
1942: The merchant vessel Nicholas Cuneo was sunk 66 miles southwest of Key West by the German submarine U-571.
1947: The U.S. Navy announced it would move its Special Weapons and Devices School from New London to Key West. The school had a staff of six officers and 17 enlisted men and a normal student population of 16 officers and 150 enlisted men.
1954: Chuck’s Sandwich Shop, owner Charles Rosen, and the Southard Apartment Hotel, with Pearl B. Reed as manager, were located at the corner of Duval and Southard streets.