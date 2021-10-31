1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Calm nearly the whole of this day. Anchoring occasionally to prevent our being driven back by the Current. Lat. 8.19 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4854 Gallons. 34 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Gall. Rice, 3 3/4 Gall. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and went to the duck ponds and saw but one and that one a dead one killed by the Marshall at my stand. Went to the Long Road Pond and to the slew along the beach.Everywhere I went saw a man, the woods were full of guns and heard several reports. Returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.51, thermometer 82, wind north northeast 2, clouds 4. Read papers. By a schooner that went out about 9 saw that the wind was northwest in the bay, here it is about north moderate, day pleasant. Carried my clock from the office to Walberg and exchanged for a pendulum clock the last three days it had lost fifteen minutes per day. Those Jerome marine clocks will not keep time I have tried them now more than two years.
1873: The Virginius, flying the American flag, was captured by the Spanish off the southern coast of Cuba. The ship was carrying weapons and men for the Cuban rebels fighting the Spanish control of the Island. The Virginius was taken to Santiago, Cuba, where the captain and crew were executed, which almost led to war between the United States and Spain. The American fleet was ordered to Key West to protect the country.
1922: Lord Louis Mountbatten and his bride arrived in Key and were guest of Captain Crosley, Commanding Officer Naval Station Key West.
1923: Frank H Ladd was mayor of Key West. The other city officials were: Wallace Pinder, clerk; C.J.H. Roberts, auditor; J.L. Lester, attorney; S.W. Curry, treasurer; T.S. Caro, police justice; W.A. Carey, assessor; A.H. Sheppard, tax collector; Floney Pellicier, sexton; Dr. J.Y. Porter, health officer; J.L. Curry, supervisor of registration; Lemuel Baker, jailor and aldermen A.C. Elgin, J.R. Stowers, Joseph Roberts, A.P. Jerguson, Abelardo Lopez, C.C. Hicks and J.F. Urbach. Monroe County Officials were Hugh Gunn, judge; Arthur Gomez, solicitor; Mrs. C.C. Sawyer, tax assessor; W.F. Maloney, tax collector; S.B. Pinder county clerk; Roland Curry, sheriff; Cleveland Dillon, jailor and county commissioners O.L. Kerchheiner, chairman, W.R. Porter, W.H. Curry, W.D. Cash Jr., and B.B. Warren.
1946: S.H. Kress announced that it would construct a two-story building adjoining its store on Duval Street, at the corner of Fleming Street.
1950: A crowd of 1,000 lined the streets to view the Halloween parade that had about 500 costumed school children.