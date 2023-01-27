1857: The wrecking schooner Florida, while loading cotton from a ship ashore at Caesar’s Creek, was burned to the waterline. While the crew was working at night, a globe lamp that hung from the mast was accidentally knocked into the cargo hold, and the vessel was set ablaze. The schooner was a total loss, but the crew were all saved.
1933: The “House of Horror” in Tavernier, in which James Roberts Jr. murdered his wife, father and a family friend just over a week earlier, was burned to the ground by residents of the community to rid the island of the reminder of the tragedy.
1941: The submarines S-22, S-25, and S-27 completed monthlong repairs at Key West today and sailed offshore for test runs. The subs will be used in conjunction with training at the sonar school.
1949: The Army Barracks was transferred to the Navy. The 26-acre site on the western shore of Garrison Bight was used to build the Peary Court Navy housing.
1981: Mrs. Norberg Thompson, one of Key West’s beloved matriarchs, died at her home at 92. She was a charter member of the Key West Art and Historical Society and active member of the Woman’s and Garden Clubs.
1989: Don Pinder, The Key West Citizen’s premier photographer, retired after 35 years.
1998: The Monroe County Commission voted to accept a $100,000 grant for transit greenway system that would combine walkways and bike paths with mass transit.