Today in Keys History

The Key West Army Barracks and Trumbo Point on May 16, 1951.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1857: The wrecking schooner Florida, while loading cotton from a ship ashore at Caesar’s Creek, was burned to the waterline. While the crew was working at night, a globe lamp that hung from the mast was accidentally knocked into the cargo hold, and the vessel was set ablaze. The schooner was a total loss, but the crew were all saved.

1933: The “House of Horror” in Tavernier, in which James Roberts Jr. murdered his wife, father and a family friend just over a week earlier, was burned to the ground by residents of the community to rid the island of the reminder of the tragedy.