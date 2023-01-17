Today in Keys History

President Calvin Coolidge and party on the rear of the train in Key West on Jan. 17, 1928.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1832: In the previous year, 290 ships entered the port of Key West. Of those, 172 arrived from foreign ports and 118 from American ports.

1853: The ship Nathaniel Kimball, sailing from New Orleans for Liverpool with 2,400 bales of cotton, went aground at Eastern Dry Rocks. The vessel bilged and went on its side; the decks were cut open to access the cargo. The vessel was a total loss, but the recovered cotton, despite much of it being wet, was valued at $102,000.