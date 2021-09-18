1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: [A Spanish Citizen] A greater extent than before, but all their “privileges” are trifling when put in comparison with those of our happy Citizens. The whole power of the newly established Cortes appears to be directed at the Priesthood, this miserable race of men are now treated with as much contumely & contempt as they were formerly feared and venerated. They have turned thousands of them upon the World unused to labour and in every way disqualified to earn an honest livelihood. They have seized all their immense wealth and converted their Convents into Barracks. So far as the Spaniards now go in their [blank space] and contemptuous conduct towards their priests, that even foreigners, who before despised them for their superstitious bigotry, now equally despise them for their wanton disrespect to men who[m] they once seemingly looked upon as a class of people deserving the veneration of all Mankind.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45. The mail from Charleston having arrived during the night went down before breakfast and got my letters and papers. Received a letter from the Attorney General and one from P. Williams informing me that the warrant in Shaw’s case is in his hands and that the one for J.P. Smith will soon be issued the decision having been reversed. Felix Senas has his commission as purser in the Navy. Yesterday bought an opera glass of L.M. Shafer for $14.00 returning a spy glass bought a few weeks since he asked $20.00 for the glass which cost $13.00 but sales are dull and he let me have it. My sewing machine came in the smack and I got it home about 11 o’clock and worked the rest of the day in getting it up and in running order, did not succeed entirely, though learnt a good deal about it. Got a quarter Doubloon and sent over to Havana for a Lottery ticket.
1903: Col. Badges relieved Col. Leary as Commanding Officer of the Key West Army Barracks.
1937: A plan was approved to remove Works Progress Administration workers from the Florida Keys and bring them to Key West in case of a hurricane. U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats were to be used to move the workers to No Name Key, where they would be taken to Key West by automobile.
1953: The 25th case of polio since the beginning of the year was reported. For three weeks, an average of five cases a week were reported. Of the 15 cases in the three weeks, only one involved partial paralysis.
1949: A.J. Dion took out a building permit for $20,000 to build a 10-unit motel on Truman Avenue, between Simonton and Duval streets.
1976: Gov. Reuben Askew appointed Don Schloesser to the Monroe County Commission to fill the remainder of the term of Harry Harris, who resigned after he was defeated by Schloesser.