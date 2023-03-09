Today in Keys History

The grave of Juana Borrero, 1877-1896 in the Key West City Cemetery.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1862: The case of the ship S.R. Mallory, owned by Wm. Curry Sons of Key West, which wrecked on the Middle Key, at the Tortugas, was heard in Federal Court. The vessel sailing from New York to Fort Jefferson with troops was saved. Federal Judge William Marvin awarded the salvors a fee of $200.

1871: Ben and Henry Baker grew the first pineapples on Key Largo for commercial purposes.