1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate Southerly Winds, under all drawing sail. Fresh breezes throughout the Night under Snug Sail. I place so little dependance on the Fore Mast that I am fearful of ever carrying moderate Sail on it. At day Light discovered a Brig from the Deck Steering our course E.S.E. and altho’ She was under a much greater press of canvas than we were at the time, we came up with and spoke her at 1/2 past 7. She proved to be the American Brig Diana of and from Nantucket bound to Bonna Vista (Cape Verde) with a cargo of Fish and Lumber. The Diana was making an East Course, altho’ her direct course for the Cape Verde Islands was about S.E. The Commander of this Vessel had doubtless kept to the North in expectation of meeting with the Northeast Trades, well to the North, he moreover was benefited by a Strong Easterly Current, but it is a question to me whether a more southerly Course would not have been more preferable, a great deal depends however on fortuitous circumstances, and the most experienced Navigators are often mistaken in their calculations. Lat. 37.56 Long. 51.51. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on board 4492 Gallons. Provisions, 150 lbs. Bread, 54 lbs. Pork, 4 gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 gls. Beans.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.48, thermometer 86, wind west northwest 3, clouds 3. Charles Tift, wife and two children and I and Matilda and four children, Kizzy and Dan went down to Sand Key in the schooner Dart and got back about dark. The wind was fresh from the west northwest and we ran down in about an hour under jib and main sails. All went up in the tower and saw the lantern and were much pleased with the trip. Charlotte and Lizzy were seasick the other not at all.
1904: The new St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Truman Avenue was dedicated by the Rt. Rev. W.J. Kenny, D.D., Bishop of St. Augustine. At 10:30 solemn high mass was celebrated the Rev. Father A.B. Friend, pastor of the church. Music for the event was provided by Ayala’s orchestra, accompanied by the grand organ.
1934: A census taken by Federal Emergence Relief Administration showed that the population of Key West was 11,656.
1950: Residents of Billygoat Alley petitioned the city to change the name to Hibiscus Alley, which was approved by City Manager Dave King.
1987: Bill Moore of Big Pine Key was re-elected state president of the Organized Fishermen of Florida.