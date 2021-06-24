1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.66, thermometer 85, wind east northeast 2, clouds 3. Drew up and executed a deed for the lot and wrote a bill of sale for the Negro boy Daniel in Matilda’s name and paid Farino $300.00 difference. This is more than the boy was worth but the lot is of no use to me. After dinner went on board of USS Susquehanna with Winer Bethel to execute assignment of Bounty Land Warrant from Captain Joshua R. Sands for 160 acres to his sister Harriet A, Sands. Captain Sands took tea and spend the evening with us. McChesney has determined to go home on the steamer Isabel and I payed him $15.00 for tuition and $5.00 for a pairs of Pianos very cheap work as the instrument is now in fine order. Gave him $2.50 to purchase an instruction book in Charleston. Mr. Kello called to say good bye.
1897: Sylvanus Johnson was charged with rape. During the justice of the peace hearing, when he was ordered held without bond, an attempted was made by C.B. Pendleton to raise a lynch mob. Sheriff Frank Knight protected the prisoner and threatened to shot any man who moved on the prisoner. The sheriff returned Johnson to the jail. That night, to prevent a lynching, a group of armed African Americans surrounded the jail to help protect the prisoner. During the night, Will Gardener, who was walking by the courthouse, was shot and killed by an unknown assassin. Calm returned in a few days and Johnson was held for trial in August.
1980: The fishing industry in the Keys was paralyzed because of the number of commercial fishing and charter boats seized by the federal government for participating in the Mariel Boatlift.
1988: Key West resident Col. Floyd “Jim” Thompson received the Prisoner of War Medal from President Ronald Reagan, who recognized Thompson as the longest-held prisoner of war.