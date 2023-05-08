1854: A letter from Key West stated that since the beginning of the year there had been 28 vessels wrecked upon the Florida Reef. Salvaged property brought before the court was valued at $256,189.74, with wreckers awarded $46,989.92 — an average of 18 cents paid to the wreckers for every dollar of property they saved.

1875: The mayor and health officer at Key West issued a bulletin stating that the island was perfectly healthy. Their announcement was to counter a dispatch from Washington, D.C., that said multiple cases of yellow fever were on the island and that two people had died from the disease.