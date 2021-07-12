1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.48, thermometer 83, wind south ½ or nearly calm, clouds 10. At 6 a.m. a heavy rain fell for about an hour. The steamer Florida got off about 7 a.m. Mary Ann Porter, Mrs. Susan Randolph and Lt. Watkins and Jas. M. Bracewell went in her. The two sick ladies are very low and a Negro child was taken last night at Russell’s. Read Papers. Mrs. Allen died during the forenoon and was buried at 6 p.m. but the weather was calm and cloudy and intensely hot and I did not go.
1900: The mayor of Key West was George L. Bartlum. The members of the Key West Board Aldermen were: Charles R. Pierce, Joshua Curry, C.J. Hullsenkamp, George M. Bryson, Charles Shavers, T.A. Thompson, John Scheurer, J.W. Johnson and Willis Bethel. The other officials were: W. Hunt Harris, police justice; H.G. Fulford, city engineer; Thomas E. Saunders, assessor; William Weatherford, collector of revenue; C.F. Albury, chief of police; George B. Phillips, city clerk; William H. Williams, treasurer; Edward Page, sexton; Dr. J.W.V.R. Plummer, health officer; H.F. Urie, sanitary inspector; Joseph Bennett, jailor; Alfred Lowe, custodian public records and R.T. Hick, meat inspector.
1945: A plaque of polished brass was presented to William Curry Sons by the Florida State Chamber of Commerce, recognizing the company for more than 100 years of business.
1966: Ground was broken on Stock Island to begin construction on the largest seawater conversion plant. The plant, designed by Westinghouse, would produce 2.62 million gallons of freshwater per day from sea water.
1993: A Tampa woman was seriously injured when a barracuda leaped into the cabin of a rented houseboat. The fish left her with wounds that required nearly 200 stitches.
1995: Monroe County Branch Library on Big Pine Key opened.