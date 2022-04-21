1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, April 21st Wind Still blowing heavy, wearing occasionally. At Day Light the Gale had moderated considerably, Swayed up the yards and mast, and made Sail to the Southward, at 10:30 discovered the Coast of Mexico, and Shortly after, a Sail close in with the Land running Large. Expenditure of Water 63 Gallons, Remains on Board 2090 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Beef.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 went to market but got nothing, returned home and bathed. Read papers. Made out my accounts against Philip Fontane but could not do much on account of visitors. The steamer Isabel came in about 4 p.m. No letter from Mother.
1893: The Monroe County Officers were Sheriff Frank W. Knight, Clerk George W. Reynolds, Judge Andrew J. Kemp, Solicitor W.C. Maloney, Treasurer Mason S. Moreno, Surveyor Thomas J. Ashe, Assessor Beauregard Lowe, Collector George G. Watson, Justice of Peace William A. Gwynn, Justice of the Peace Henry L. Mulrennan, Constable George Niles and Constable Louis Weatherford.
1865: Word reached Key West about the death of President Abraham Lincoln in Washington on April 15. All flags were at half-mast and Fort Taylor fired a gun every half-hour.
1901: The schooners Harris Bros. and the Queen collided near Key Largo and the former sunk. The night was extremely dark, and neither boat had a light. The Queen struck the Harris Bros. just aft of the fore rigging, causing damage to itself and sinking the Harris Bros.
1952: The Key West Players at the Barn Theater opened a show of five one-act dramas by Key West resident Tennessee Williams. Williams supervised all plays and personally directed “Mooney’s Kid Don’t Cry.”
1980: Key West fishing boats Dos Hermanos and Blanche III arrived in Key West with 48 Cuban refugees, which began the Mariel boatlift. By the end of the boatlift in late summer, more than 130,000 refugees had arrived in Key West.
1982: A group of locals, led by Attorney David Paul Horan, filed suit in federal court in Miami to have the U.S. Board Patrol’s roadblock at Florida City removed.
1989: James “Jimmy” Kirkwood, Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner, author, actor and playwright for whom Key West was his legal residence, died of spinal cancer in New York.