1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6:10 having overslept myself, bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.45, thermometer 73, wind southwest 1, clouds 1. Read Law Register and Harper’s magazine.
1885: The 1885 Florida State Census showed Key West had a population of 13,558. The birthplaces of 4,871 were listed as Florida, 4,410 were born in Cuba and 3,260 were born in the Bahamas.
1935: The Key West Aquarium was dedicated. The main speaker was Dr. Robert O. Van Deusen, superintendent of the Fairmount Park Aquarium in Philadelphia.
1943: The United States Marine Hospital, Key West closed. The hospital was established in 1848 to treat members of the U.S. Merchant Marines. The hospital had also served as a Navy Hospital during the Civil War and in 1898, when it treated the wounded from the Battleship Maine. In addition, many Key Westers were saved by treatment at the hospital, which was staffed by the U.S. Public Health Service.
1960: The formal grand-opening of Bevis-Lewis Chevrolet at 3500 North Roosevelt Blvd. was held.
1972: Dustin Hoffman and his family spent the weekend at the Pier House Motel.
1975: Gus Bell, fishing with Capt. Bob West, caught a world-record tarpon that weighed 243 pounds.
1997: Retired Circuit Court Judge M. Ignatius Lester died at 77.