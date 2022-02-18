1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. thermometer 77, wind east northeast 1, clouds 1, with haze. Read Agriculturalist.
1924: The local order of the Ku Klux Klan put on a demonstration with a parade and naturalization ceremony at Bayview Park.
1929: A post office opened at Perky on Sugarloaf Key. There had been a post office at the settlement, then called Chase, but it had closed 12 years earlier.
1939: President Franklin D. Roosevelt arrived in Key West at 3 p.m. after driving the Over-Seas Highway from Miami. He was met at West Summerland Key by Key West Mayor Willard Albury, who rode to the city with him. The president inspected the inactive Naval Station facilities and then boarded the USS Houston, which sailed for the Caribbean to take part in war games in progress.
1984: Ground was broken for a new gym at Horace O’Bryant Middle School. The gym was named for the late Enoch “Johnny” Walker, the former chairman of the Monroe County School Board.
1998: The Transit Center for Cuban Refugees on Stock Island closed and moved rafts and other artifacts to Miami, where they became part of a museum of the exodus of Cuban and Haitians.
1999: The new Mariners Hospital on Tavernier opened as patients were transferred from the old building.
1999: Howard S. England died at 85. His spent many years of work first as a volunteer and later as a Florida State Park Ranger at Fort Zachary Taylor. England’s many years of work was instrumental in saving of Fort Taylor and creation of the Fort Zachary Taylor State Park.