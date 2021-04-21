1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and walked to the salt ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.37, wind north by west 4, clouds 5. All night blew a fresh breeze from the northwest by west to north northwest. Could not sleep in the piazza last night the wind made the curtains flaps so much slept with Matilda and babe and was awakened frequently during the night. The steamer Isabel got in about 5 p.m. Got my quarterly salary. Matilda got a letter from Penn. News came that Julius Tift died in New York City on the 18th of this month. When the news was given to his wife she screamed for hours and it was not until near 11 that she was so much calmed that Matilda could leave her. She is left without anything.
1865: Word reached Key West about the death of President Abraham Lincoln in Washington on April 15. All flags were at half-mast and Fort Taylor fired a gun every half-hour.
1893: The Monroe County Officers were Sheriff Frank W. Knight, Clerk George W. Reynolds, Judge Andrew J. Kemp, Solicitor W.C. Maloney, Treasurer Mason S. Moreno, Surveyor Thomas J. Ashe, Assessor Beauregard Lowe, Collector George G. Watson, Justice of Peace William A. Gwynn, Justice of the Peace Henry L. Mulrennan, Constable George Niles and Constable Louis Weatherford.
1901: The schooners Harris Bros. and the Queen collided near Key Largo and the former sunk. The night was extremely dark and neither boat had a light. The Queen struck the Harris Bros. just aft of the fore rigging, causing damage to itself and sinking the Harris Bros.
1952: The Key West Players at the Barn Theater opened a show of five one-act dramas by Key West resident Tennessee Williams. Williams supervised all plays and personally directed “Mooney’s Kid Don’t Cry.”
1980: Key West fishing boasts Dos Hermanos and Blanche III arrived in Key West with 48 Cuban refugees, which began the Mariel Boatlift. By the end of the boatlift in late summer, more than 130,000 refugees had arrived in Key West.
1982: A group of locals, led by attorney David Paul Horan, filed suit in federal court in Miami to have the U.S. Border Patrol’s roadblock at Florida City removed.
1989: James “Jimmy” Kirkwood, Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner, author, actor and playwright for whom Key West was his legal residence, died of spinal cancer in New York.