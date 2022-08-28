1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Wednesday, August 28th Light variable Winds making but little progress. Lat. 30.49 N. Long. 54.24 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 1/2 Gallons, Remains on Board 4151 1/2 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork.

1906: The Key West Public Library was at the Masonic Temple at 315 Simonton St. Mary Hobson, the librarian, was in charge of the 1,600 volumes.