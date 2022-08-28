1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Wednesday, August 28th Light variable Winds making but little progress. Lat. 30.49 N. Long. 54.24 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 1/2 Gallons, Remains on Board 4151 1/2 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork.
1906: The Key West Public Library was at the Masonic Temple at 315 Simonton St. Mary Hobson, the librarian, was in charge of the 1,600 volumes.
1938: Edward “Coto” Garcia was selected to sing at New York World’s Fair of 1939.
1955: Gov. Marvin Griffin of George was visiting Key West and was taken fishing by his long-time friend Hilario Ramos.
1963: Rear Adm. L.J. Kirn, Commander of Naval Base Key West, reported the Navy population, military and dependents, numbered 21,000. In addition, the military employed 1,860 civilian workers.
1973: The state’s Attorney General ruled that a county-wide referendum to limit the height of condominiums was not a valid use of the election process.
1979: County Administrator E.P. Roberts Jr. resigned effective Aug. 31. Roberts was hired in April 1979 as the first County Administrator.
1977: Manuel A. Jimenez was named publisher of The Key West Citizen.
1985: Tropical Storm Elena passed over Key West with winds gusting to 56 mph and 1.72 inches of rain. The storm caused minimal damage in the Keys.