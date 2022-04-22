1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went to the market. Packed a cask with jars, shells, tin ware and etc. At noon packed a box of books and one of the boxes of china ornaments, lamp shades, two of compty, and two boxes of Hatty’s papers. In the afternoon packed another box with sundry clothes, ticking and etc. Took tea at Captain Cornelius Curtis’. Alexander Patterson quite sick with Cholera Morbus.
1893: The Plant Steamship Line steamers Olivette and Mascotte provided tri-weekly mail and passenger service from November 1 to May 1, arriving from Tampa and leaving for Havana on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Arriving from Havana and leaving for Tampa on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Mondays. From May 1 to November 1 bi-weekly service was provided with the Sunday and Monday ship not operating. The ships docked at Key West Commercial Company’s Wharf. The New York and Texas Steam Ship Company’s ships arrived from New York and left for Galveston on Wednesdays and arrive from Galveston and sailed for New York on Saturdays. The steamers Concha, Nueces, Comal and Lampasas provided the service.
1898: The U.S. Navy was ordered to blockade the coast of Cuba. The USS Nashville, about 12 miles south of Sand Key, took the Spanish steamer Buena Ventura as the first prize in the war with Spain.
1898: The city went wild over news that the fleet had departed and war with Spain had begun. The Cuban and American flags were on every house and the San Carlos was covered in red, white and blue bunting.
1953: The crew filming the movie “12 Mile Reef” arrived and took over the Casa Marina Hotel. The movie stared Terry Moore, Robert Wagner, Gilbert Roland and J. Carroll Nash, who arrived with the rest of the crew. Seventy-five locals were used as extras in the film.
1972: The old Monroe General Hospital was being converted to offices for use by the expanding Monroe County government.